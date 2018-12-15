Rescued Solo Sailor Susie Goodall Would Do It All Again ‘In A Heartbeat’

The 29-year-old was the youngest entrant and the only woman in the Golden Globe competition that began on July 1 in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France.

The family smiled and hugged before they joined her in an ambulance for a medical check-up in the port city, which is located about 1,200 miles from Santiago.

Susie Goodall’s comments came hours after arriving back on dry land in the Chilean southern city of Punta Arenas on Friday, where she was met by her mother and brother.

A British sailor who was rescued after her boat capsized during a solo round-the-world race has said she would do it again “in a heartbeat”.

A violent storm ripped off her mast and flung her yacht end over end on December 5.

Race officials were in regular radio contact with Goodall, who was 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn near the southern tip of South America when the storm occurred.

She was rescued two days later by the Tian Fu, a cargo vessel from China.

In a statement on her website just hours later on Friday evening, Goodall said despite her ordeal she would attempt the round-the-world sail again in a “heartbeat”.

She added: “If you asked me if I would do this again, now knowing what it’s really like, I would say yes in a heartbeat!

“You may ask why?! Some people just live for adventure – it’s human nature. And for me, the sea is where my adventure lies.

“Every seafarer understands the risks involved but that’s what makes us stronger and able to overcome other challenges in life.”

Goodall thanked all the people who had helped rescue her, including the captain, crew and owners of Tian Fu.

She added: “After arriving in Punta Arenas today, I’m still a little wobbly both emotionally and physically as I find my land legs again.

“I arrived with a heavy heart, no longer a competitor in the Golden Globe Race – but here is certainly a lot better than the alternative.

“And I wouldn’t be here today without the incredible support and seamanship shown by so many people over the past 10 days.

“Sailing away from DHL Starlight was heartbreaking, she stood up valiantly to all that the elements had to throw at her and looked after me until the last.”