'Return Of The Maybot': Rishi Sunak Rinsed Over Toe-Curling TV Clip

Rishi Sunak kept repeating himself during the 80-second clip. Sky News

Rishi Sunak has been rinsed over an excruciating 80-second interview in which he kept repeating himself.

The prime minister was compared unflatteringly to his predecessor Theresa May - who was dubbed the “Maybot” for her awkward public persona.

Sunak was quizzed by Sky News over the controversy surrounding the Covid inquiry’s demands for WhatsApp messages sent by Boris Johnson during the pandemic.

He said: “I think it’s really important that we learn the lessons of Covid and that’s why the inquiry was established and we want to make sure that whatever lessons there are to be learned are learned and that we do that in a spirit of transparency and candour.

“The government has co-operated with the inquiry - tens of thousands of documents have been handed over.

“And with regard to the specific question at the moment, the government’s carefully considering its position, but it’s confident in the approach that it’s taken.”

Asked if the government wanted to get into a legal battle with the inquiry over the withheld messages, the PM said: “We are carefully considering next steps and the government is confident in its position.”

Pressed again, Sunak said: “The government’s handed over tens and tens of thousands of documents in a spirit of candour and transparency because it is important that we learn the lessons of Covid.

“With regard to the particular question at the moment, we’re carefully considering next steps but the government is confident in its position.”

The exasperated interviewer tried once again to get a straight answer out of the prime minister, but falling back on his pre-prepared lines once again, he said: “The government is considering next steps carefully, but has been confident of its position and has handed over tens of thousands of documents today in a spirit of candour and transparency because it’s important that we learn the lessons from Covid and carefully considering next steps.”

Campaign group Best for Britain tweeted: “The skill of a politician is to stick to their answer without looking like a myna bird, rocking on its perch, just mimicking human speech.”

How bad can you look in an 80-second clip. This bad. 👇🏽



The skill of a politician is to stick to their answer without looking like a myna bird, rocking on its perch, just mimicking human speech. ~AA pic.twitter.com/uLmCE5tWoO — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 30, 2023

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s former leader at Westminster, was another Twitter user who mocked the PM.

He said: “This is the return of the Maybot. Make statement and repeat despite follow up questions trying to get a proper response.”

This is the return of the Maybot. Make statement and repeat despite follow up questions trying to get a proper response. https://t.co/w0t4cpG6lu — Ian Blackford 🇺🇦🏴 (@Ianblackford_MP) May 30, 2023