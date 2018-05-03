Revealed: Dinner At Most High Street Restaurants Has Around 1,000 Calories

Of the 16 eateries tested, just one - JD Wetherspoon – provided calorie and other nutritional information on its in-branch menu.

The new research from the Good Housekeeping Institute, looked at the menus of 16 popular high street restaurants, including Wagamama, Bella Italia, Bill’s, Nando’s and Zizzi.

The majority of meals available at high street restaurants contain “close to 1,000 calories”, despite the fact Public Health England (PHE) recommends lunch and dinner contain no more than 600 calories.

The PHE diet guidelines say members of the general public should be aiming to eat 400 calories for breakfast, and 600 for lunch and dinner, with their remaining recommended daily calorie intake (2,000 for women and 2,500 for men) made up from snacks.

The PHE report also called on the food industry to reduce portion sizes and calories in their meals and encourage consumers to purchase lower calorie products.

Despite this, if diners want to check the sugar, salt, fat and calorie content of food when eating out, in most cases they have to look up menus online.

While the majority of the restaurants did not contain nutritional information on menus, three-quarters of those tested offered this information on their website – a 63% increase from when Good Housekeeping conducted the same test across 16 popular restaurants in 2011.

Nutrition consultant Charlotte Stirling-Reed would like nutritional information to be more readily available for customers eating out.

“Providing this information could help people to make healthy swaps when eating out,” she told HuffPost UK. “It also might help restaurants to think about their own cooking methods and providing healthier options too.”

The restaurants reviewed in Good Housekeeping’s 2018 study were:

1. ASK

2. Beefeater

3. Bella Italia

4. Bill’s

5. Cafe Rouge

6. Frankie & Benny’s

7. GBK

8. Harvester

9. Nando’s

10. Pizza Express

11. Pizza Hut

12. Prezzo

13. Slug & Lettuce

14. Wagamama

15. Wetherspoon

16. Zizzi