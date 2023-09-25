Rhod Gilbert Brian Rasic via Getty Images

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has confirmed he’s embarking on an epic 100-date tour next year.

The Welsh comic disclosed last year that he had been diagnosed with stage-four cancer, and previously told The Guardian about how he was using “humour” to help him through his treatment.

It’s now been announced that Rhod will be hitting the road in January, for a tour that is due to span until November 2025, with more than 100 shows planned across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement

“After the year I’ve had, it’s wonderful to be alive and going back on the road,” he enthused. “I can’t wait to get back on stage and I’m ready to get way too personal about life’s recent ups and downs.

“When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them ’til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***.”

Rhod’s new show will be titled Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit, with a post on his website explaining: “In his last show, The Book of John, Rhod was dealing with some pretty pungent life citrus, and an idiot called John. Little did he know that things were about to turn even more sour…

“But Rhod’s not bitter; he’s bouncing back and feeling remarkably zesty. Hilariously dark, passionate and way too personal, this is classic Gilbert, squeezing every last drop out of life’s latest curveballs… with a little help from an old adversary.

Advertisement

“This new live show sees Rhod back on stage doing what he does best. Candid, hilarious and uplifting; it’s a show about navigating the dark bits and turning life’s giant grapefruits into something approaching lemonade.”

The stand-up told The Guardian in January of this year: “When I get through this, the next show will be in a similar vein. The cancer is on my mind 24/7, but, when I’m well enough to write, I’m jotting down a few things. And there is humour in there, definitely.”

Revealing he’s “mad keen” to create his next stand-up show, Rhod added: “I’ve got a 250-page document of stuff that’s on the go.

“All my work has gone. My social life has gone. Everything has gone. Everything. It’s just me and this bloody cancer, really.”

Advertisement

Rhod is known for his appearances on shows like Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

After impressing during a guest spot on the panel show Never Mind The Buzzcocks, he took over as permanent host for its final series on the BBC in 2014, and later fronted Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains on Comedy Central.