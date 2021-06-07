Richard Ayoade's Sweary Quip After Paul Mescal's Bafta Win Couldn't Have Been More Richard Ayoade

Paul Mescal gave one of the sweetest speeches of the night at Sunday evening’s TV Baftas after he collected the Leading Actor gong.

The 25-year-old actor, who played Connell Waldron in Normal People, dedicated his award to co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays his love interest Marianne in the BBC drama series.

“I want to thank everyone at Hulu and the BBC,” Paul said, admitting he was ‘very nervous’. “I want to thank the cast. I want to dedicate this to Daisy, who is the best scene partner and one of the best people I know.”

After the actor, who was obviously taken aback at his win, left the stage, Baftas host Richard Ayoade couldn’t resist taking a cheeky swipe.

“What an absolute bastard,” he deadpanned. And all before the 9pm watershed too.