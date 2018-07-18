The 42-year-old former ‘Blue Peter’ host was hospitalised earlier this month after he became ill on a flight from the US with suspected pneumonia.

Richard Bacon has paid tribute to his wife, as he prepares to leave hospital.

Just 90 minutes after walking into Lewisham hospital and “complaining of shortness of breath” he was placed into a medically-induced coma to allow his body to fight the infection.

The broadcaster, who lives and works in LA, is now well enough to leave hospital and on Wednesday he paid tribute to his wife Rebecca in a touching tweet.

“Last full day in hospital. Every facet of my life would be worse without Rebecca in it. How will I ever thank her?” he tweeted.

The message continues: “I was in a coma for nine or ten nights (I just learned). That’s a lot of staring at your husband and his pipes. And a lot of worry.”