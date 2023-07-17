Richard Curtis Is Bringing Christmas Actually To The Stage

Richard Curtis NurPhoto via Getty Images

It might be too early in the year to mention a certain C word, but we have to make an exception for Richard Curtis’ new festive project.

The man behind Love Actually has revealed he’s bringing a new show called Christmas Actually to the stage later this year.

Billed as the ultimate Christmas variety show, the production will see a celebrity line-up performing live music, Christmas stories, poetry and comedy.

It will take place at London’s Southbank Centre between 7 and 11 December 2023.

While the show is not a stage adaptation of Love Actually, it will capture the festive spirit in much the same way, while also raising money for Comic Relief.

Richard Curtis said in a statement: “I hope this will be the perfect Christmas show: noisy and emotional, and full of surprises and jokes with some proper celebrity sparkle.

“And I know it will help support brilliant projects changing people’s lives, both in the UK and around the world, 365 days a year.”

Christmas Actually’s full cast, creative team and celebrity guests will be announced in due course.

This year marks 20 years since Love Actually was released in cinemas.

The film stars the likes of Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon and has gone on to become a beloved Christmas classic.