World-renowned professors have stepped in to defend an academic who duped several high-profile journals into publishing fake articles, including a rewrite of Hitler’s Mein Kampf with feminist “buzzwords switched in”.

Peter Boghossian, an assistant professor of philosophy at Portland State University in Oregon, faces the sack after he and two other academics submitted a series of fake papers in an apparent bid to expose poor standards.

The hoax papers were put together by Boghossian, mathematician James Lindsay, and Helen Pluckrose, from magazine Areol, to reveal shortcomings in studies of gender, race and sexuality, which the trio claim is aren’t being covered properly and therefore “corrupting academic research”.

Seven dubious studies were accepted out of 20 papers submitted to academic journals, including one that claimed bodybuilding is “fat-exclusionary”.

Another was titled “Our Struggle is My Struggle: Solidarity feminism as an intersectional reply to neoliberal and choice feminism” and was a rewrite of chapter 12 of Hitler’s infamous manifesto.

One paper about rape culture in dog parks, which compares gender interactions between dogs with those in human society, gained special recognition for excellence from the Gender, Place & Culture journal.

The academics released a video on YouTube revealing the stunt but Boghossian’s employers were not amused, saying he had studied “human research subjects” — meaning the staff and peer-reviewers of the journals— without abiding by proper ethical rules.

The university is also examining if he falsified data and he faces losing his job if found guilty of breaching guidelines.

A number of prominent academics, including famed atheist Richard Dawkins and Steven Pinker, have written Boghossian letters of support.