Richard Dawkins Is Still Tweeting About Islam And It's Not Going Very Well For Him

Richard Dawkins has once again been accused of Islamophobia after he posted a comment online describing the Muslim call to prayer as “aggressive-sounding”.

The prominent author and well-known atheist wrote on Twitter that he thought the “lovely bells of Winchester [cathedral]” were “nicer than the aggressive-sounding Allahu Akbar”.

But despite widespread and immediate criticism, Dawkins doubled down on the comments. Though he didn’t mention terrorism in his original tweet, Dawkins went on to insist he was actually referring to suicide bombers shouting “Allahu Akhbar” just before blowing themselves up.”