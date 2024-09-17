Richard Gadd Has A Message For Anyone Still Waiting For Baby Reindeer Season 2

Baby Reindeer stars Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning Ed Miller/Netflix

Just as Baby Reindeer became one of this year’s top Emmy-winning shows, its creator and star Richard Gadd has weighed in on the possibility of making more episodes.

The hit Netflix drama was inspired by Richard’s own experiences of being stalked, and won praise for its sensitive exploration of difficult themes including sexual assault, male mental health and issues relating to the transgender community.

Advertisement

After word-of-mouth began to spread, Baby Reindeer became one of the year’s biggest TV phenomena, with inevitable talk about whether Richard would be up for writing more ensuing.

In the past, the comedian and writer has given a stock “never say never” answer, but speaking to IndieWire at Sunday night’s Emmys, Richard admitted it was not going to happen.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “I was so proud of that ending – I fought real hard for that ending. I really wanted Baby Reindeer to end in the way that it did.”

He continued: “It couldn’t have ended better, and there’s a full circularity to season one which I love, and so I think some things are best left. There’s so much love for it, I just think leaving it there on the platform as a kind of artistic gem for people to enjoy and discover, I think that’s absolutely fine by me.”

Advertisement

While Baby Reindeer won near universal acclaim, it did raise some questions about whether enough was done by Netflix to protect the identity of the woman who partly inspired the show.

In fact, a woman claiming to have been the inspiration for the “Martha” character has repeatedly spoken out against it, and even filed a lawsuit against Netflix for “defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence” and “violations of [her] right to privacy”.