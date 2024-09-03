Richard Hammond Makes Surprising Admission About The Future Of The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in 2017 via Associated Press

In a new interview with Metro, Hammond revealed that The Grand Tour will get a new team of presenters after the trio host their final instalment.

“It will be carrying on. The Grand Tour continues,” he explained. “We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it.”

He added that he was very much looking forward to the “amazing” prospect of “sit[ting] on my own chair and watch[ing] somebody else do it”.

“I can’t wait,” he enthused.

Richard Hammond at GQ's Men of The Year awards in 2017

Clarkson, Hammond and May began presenting The Grand Tour in 2016, having initially fronted Top Gear together.

A year earlier, the BBC had made the decision not to renew Clarkson’s contract when he assaulted a Top Gear crew member while filming on location, and his co-stars made the decision to leave the show with him.

Prior to this, Clarkson was already reported to be on his final warning at the BBC, after footage of him muttering the N-word during a recitation of the children’s rhyme “eenie, meenie, miny, moe” was leaked in the media.

After eight years, Clarkson, Hammond and May’s last episode of The Grand Tour, titled One For The Road, will begin streaming on Friday 13 September.

Clarkson wrote in the Sunday Times over the weekend: “After 36 years of talking about cars on television, I’m packing it in, because I’m too old and fat to get into the cars that I like and not interested in driving those I don’t.”

Watch a trailer for The Grand Tour: One For The Road below: