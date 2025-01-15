Exclusive: Richard Holden Slapped Down After Calling For Removal Of Gender-Neutral Toilets The Tories Installed

Richard Holden was Tory chairman before the election. via Associated Press

A former Tory chairman has been left embarrassed after calling for the removal of gender-neutral toilets his own government installed.

Richard Holden made the request in a written question to home secretary Yvette Cooper.

He asked “if she will make it her policy to remove the gender-neutral toilets in her department in Marsham Street”.

Replying on behalf of her boss, Home Office minister Diana Johnson said: “The current number and location of gender neutral toilets in the Home Office’s Marsham office was established under the previous government in October 2017, at a cost of £36,963.20, and has remained unchanged since that time.

“There are no plans to spend further public money on the reconfiguration of the Home Office’s toilets.”

Holden’s slapdown emerged just a day after another Home Office minister, Angela Eagle, delivered a withering response in the House of Commons to another Tory MP’s question.

Sarah Bool, the MP for South Northamptonshire, asked: “Does the Secretary of State believe it is fair that undocumented illegal migrants get priority access to the NHS over British taxpayers?”

Eagle, who is the immigration minister, replied: “Mr Speaker, they don’t.”

The MP’s question followed reports earlier this month that undocumented migrants were receiving preferential treatment when it comes to hospital treatment.

But an NHS spokesman told the Daily Express: “The NHS is legally required to provide healthcare services to asylum seekers and migrants which are free at the point of use, with local integrated care boards (ICBs) responsible for commissioning these services based on need while ensuring all local residents can still access care.

