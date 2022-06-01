Richard Madeley Explodes At Labour MP For Not Answering 'Simple And Polite' Question

Richard Madeley lost patience with a Labour MP on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain, exploding at Ian Murray for not answering a “simple and polite” question.

The presenter had attempted to ask the MP who he thought could succeed Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader should he be issued with a fine over ‘beergate’ and step down.

Murray first responded by saying: “Well, I think it’s quite clear what Boris Johnson wants to do because the only defence he has left...”

Richard interrupted, annoyed that Murray appeared to be dodging the question.

“Look, it’s an incredibly uncomplicated question,” he said. “If you don’t want to answer it, that’s fine!

“Just say ‘don’t ask me that question, Richard, I’m not going to answer it.’ But the viewers at home can hear me ask a question and they can hear you give an answer to a question I haven’t asked.”

Richard Madeley, Charlotte Hawkins and Ian Murray on Good Morning Britain ITV

He then asked “politely”: “If Sir Keir does step down, and it’s a possibility, it’s not in the realms of utter fantasy, if he does step down because of a fine, who do you think might take over?

“If you don’t want to answer it, say you don’t answer it, but don’t give me an answer for a question I haven’t asked. It’s just rude.”

Murray responded: “Well, I think it’s also rude to interrupt when I’m trying to answer the question because...”

“No, excuse me,” Richard interjected. “I’m interrupting you sir because you’re not answering the question and I will interrupt anyone of any party who doesn’t answer the question because that’s my job.

“The question is, and it’s really simple and polite, who do you think might be the runners and riders to take over from Sir Keir Starmer. If you don’t want to answer the question, tell me and we’ll move on.”

Murray then said: “It’s something we’re not considering at the moment for the simple reason that we think the accusations that have been put to Keir Starmer in terms of beergate are false and he was abiding by the rules.”

Police are currently investigating whether the party leader and his deputy Angela Rayner broke the law by eating curry in an MP’s office with staff after a day of campaigning for the local elections in April 2021.

Both have received questionnaires from Durham Constabulary.

The Labour leader previously pledged to resign if issued a fixed penalty notice over the so-called beergate row.