Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley clashed with a climate activist on ITV on Monday Good Morning Britain

Richard Madeley appeared to unintentionally recreate a particularly frustrating scene from the film Don’t Look Up on Monday as he argued with a climate activist live on Good Morning Britain.

Miranda Whelehan from Just Stop Oil, an activist group which has been making headlines for peacefully blocking oil terminals in Essex, was explaining why the demonstrators were trying to send a message to No.10 during the ITV breakfast show.

Advertisement

She said: “I don’t think any of us want to be disrupting people’s lives, but given the science and the things the academics are saying about what oil is causing around the world, this is the level of action which needs to be taken when the government is failing on their energy policies and climate pledges.”

Richard replied: “But you’d accept, wouldn’t you, that it’s a very complicated discussion to be had, it’s a very complicated thing.

Advertisement

“And this ‘Just Stop Oil’ slogan is very playground-ish isn’t it, it’s very Vicky Pollard, quite childish.

″‘Just Stop Oil’, come on, there’s more to say than that isn’t there?”

Advertisement

Don’t Look Up (2021) pic.twitter.com/wLKTotPV5U — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) April 11, 2022

“The answers are actually very simple – we need to stop new oil licensing,” she replied.

Richard then said: “How do the blockades advance that argument?

“They don’t, do they, they simply cause nothing but disruption and you get a negative reaction.”

He claimed GMB had had nothing but “furious complaints” from the viewers watching the programme, with not a single message of support.

Advertisement

The activist ignored this criticism, and instead pointed to the recent IPCC findings from this year which urged countries to give up using fossil fuels.

As their lively exchange was shared around on Twitter, it didn’t take long for users to add clips from the hit movie Don’t Look Up for comparison.

Its literally the #DontLookUp ☄️ tv interview.



Only Madley is just Partridge with added fragile narcissism.



She held her ground well. Can we keep the oil in the ground to. pic.twitter.com/fBgaNE5ncY — Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) April 11, 2022

Had the great misfortune of witnessing this interview. Madeley bullied, mansplained, played the outdated & ignorant hypocrisy card, proudly assured viewers there’d be petrol in pumps this weekend & threw to the weather arrogantly snubbing the guest. Don’t Look Up writ large. 😣 https://t.co/zTq9GUolZp — Liz Bonnin 💙 (@lizbonnin) April 11, 2022

Like I'm not even that onboard with XR's methods, but this is literally like watching Don't Look Up. — tarnished arisu (@ye_divvy) April 11, 2022

The parallels with scenes from Don’t Look Up were hard to ignore in that shambles of an interview. Or should I say three person attack. — Joe Hislop 🧗‍♂️ (@JoeHislop2) April 11, 2022

This is #DontLookUp in real life and shows how our media system globally is helping set the world on fire https://t.co/SP3IsX0z7c — Jordan (@JordanChariton) April 11, 2022

Richard ‘condescending’ Madeley, I can only agree the parallels with ‘Don’t look up’ are striking. — steve c (@Stevecau1) April 11, 2022

No wonder the media hated Don’t Look Up. Although it would have been a much funnier film if Richard ‘Partridge’ Madeley featured in it. https://t.co/z10G7FYfpE — James Vesty (@JamesVesty) April 11, 2022

The 2021 film follows the journey of two scientists trying to warn everyone that an asteroid is going to destroy the world.

Directed by Adam Kay, it’s a thinly-veiled metaphor for how the world is still not taking enough action with the current climate crisis.

There’s one scene in particular which viewers were reminded of when watching Richard this morning, where the scientists are talked down to by the TV presenters.

Jennifer Lawrence’s character pointedly says, “we’re trying to tell you that the entire planet is about to be destroyed,” only for the interviewer (played by Cate Blanchett) to reply: “That’s just something we do around here, keep the bad news light!”