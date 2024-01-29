'Learn Some F***ing Manners': Singer Richard Marx Puts Chatty Fan On Blast

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Richard Marx performs with Rick Springfield: An Acoustic Evening Together at St. George Theatre on January 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images) Bobby Bank via Getty Images

Singer Richard Marx seemed to reach his limit with one overly chatty fan last week.

“I’m genuinely curious who raised you to think that anything you could yell out was more important than what we were doing,” he said after a woman spoke throughout Angelia at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY.

“Learn some fucking manners, lady!”

TMZ posted video of the interaction.

Richard has been on an acoustic tour with fellow 1980s icon Rick Springfield, who added a message of his own.

“Do not piss my friend off,” Rick said.

Rick then recalled performing at a venue with a bar in the back where four people chatting while he performed his 1985 song My Father’s Chair, and suggested what might be an equivalent situation.