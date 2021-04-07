A body found in a lake in Essex has been formally identified as missing student Richard Okorogheye, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Okorogheye, who has sickle cell disease, said he was “struggling to cope” with academic pressures and had been shielding during lockdown, according to his mother Evidence Joel.

The 19-year-old left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London on March 22 and was reported missing two days later.

On Monday, police looking for the missing teenager said the body of a man had been found in a pond in Epping Forest.

The Met Police on Wednesday made a formal identification. The force said the death is being treated as unexplained but officers do not believe there was any third-party involvement “at this stage”.

A post mortem took place on Wednesday and found no evidence of physical trauma or assault.

The force said the cause of death is pending while further investigations are carried out.