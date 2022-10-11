Ricky Gervais' Response On Possible Return To Host Golden Globes Is So Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais didn’t mince his words when the prospect of him hosting the Golden Globes for a sixth time in 2023 arose on social media over the weekend.

“RT if you wish @rickygervais would host the Golden Globes again in 2023,” someone wrote with a clip of his monologue at the 2020 awards.

Advertisement

“Fuck that,” Ricky replied with a laughing and crying emoji.

The Office star, known for skewering the rich and famous at the ceremony, apparently meant what he said in January 2020.

“You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards,” he said. “I don’t care anymore. I’m joking. I never did.”

A pandemic was declared just two months after his appearance. In 2021, the Globes’ voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was exposed for its appalling lack of diversity.

Advertisement