Ridiculous Festive Earrings For The Christmas Party Season

Christmas party season is upon us meaning it’s time to knuckle down on the festive details - and festive earrings are a great way to jazz up an outfit for cheap. These are the earrings that will be the hero of your festive wardrobe. They’ll be conversation starters, gather stares of admiration and generally let the world know you’re seriously in the spirit. From Brussels sprouts to glorious disco balls – there’s something here for everyone. King Sprout

Christmas Brussels sprout drop earrings, Accessorize, £5 We’re starting this round up off strong with the hero (or villain) of the Christmas dinner: the humble sprout. These are guaranteed crowd pleasers at any festive occasion, even if the vegetable is divisive. And they’re wearing crowns. Santa Chic

Hat & boot mismatch Santa earrings, Marks & Spencer, £5 If you’re in the market for something slightly more subtle, a cute little hat and boot combo it is. They’re quite small - about the size of your fingernail - so only the observant will note your festive cheer. And, importantly, they’re sequinned. Disco Inferno

Christmas earrings in sequin bauble design, ASOS, £6 For some (us), the festive season is party season, and nothing says let’s get partying like HUGE disco balls. These sparklers will get you noticed – the bauble is about the size of a golfball. They’ll sparkle with all the Christmas lights while you’re grooving your way into January. Christmas Crackers

Nutcracker earrings, GreenTreeJewellry on Etsy, £12.11 If you’re looking to go classy but outrageous, this is it. These amazing earrings are made of actual wood, laser cut and ready to bring the wow factor to your Christmas outfit. Pudding party

Christmas pudding earrings, Accessorize, £4 You are not mistaken, these are glittery Christmas pud you can wear loud and proud from your ears. They’re large – about the size of a 50p piece – so your love of this extremely important dessert will not go unnoticed. Fairy Lights

Christmas bulb flashing earrings, Selfridges, £10 Match your twinkly Christmas lights with these amazing flashing earrings. Into it. Double Trouble

2 pair earrings, H&M, £8.99 You get two jazzy sets with this bundle. You can wear your heart on your (ear) with the ‘I love Christmas’ pair – we love the three tiered element and those sparkly diamantes. Anyone who’s had a cup of mulled wine and sees the second pair will be ho ho ho-ing right along with you.