Twitter Users Mock Right-Wing Podcaster's Wish To Go Back To 1220

Although conservatives get mocked for unrealistically wanting to return things back to the 1950s, one right-wing podcaster thinks that’s not far enough.
In fact, Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire said on Thursday that he thinks life would be better if the culture became as conservative as it was back in 1220.
No, that’s not a typo.
Knowles said in an episode of his podcast that “Americans are as conservative today as they were back in 2012.” He cited “Gallup polling,” likely referencing this recently released poll that shows about 38% of Americans call themselves conservative or very conservative on social issues, compared with 33% and 30% in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Although he considered that level of conservatism to be “a good start,” Knowles admitted that wasn’t backward enough for him.
“I do not want America to be as socially conservative as 2012. I want our civilisation to be as socially conservative as we were in 1220,” Knowles said. “I don’t even want the 1950s. I don’t even want the 1880s. I want 1220. That would be a good spot to land at. At the very least, I think we oughta be as conservative as we were before all the modern ideology started corroding our civilisation.”
Although Knowles is probably correct that people in 1220 would likely find their 2012 counterparts to be much more liberal in comparison, it seemed as if he hadn’t thought out the full ramifications of his half-baked hot take.
Luckily, Twitter users ― conservatives and liberals both ― were happy to show him the folly of his dream.