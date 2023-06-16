Twitter Users Mock Right-Wing Podcaster's Wish To Go Back To 1220

Although conservatives get mocked for unrealistically wanting to return things back to the 1950s, one right-wing podcaster thinks that’s not far enough.

In fact, Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire said on Thursday that he thinks life would be better if the culture became as conservative as it was back in 1220.

No, that’s not a typo.

Knowles said in an episode of his podcast that “Americans are as conservative today as they were back in 2012.” He cited “Gallup polling,” likely referencing this recently released poll that shows about 38% of Americans call themselves conservative or very conservative on social issues, compared with 33% and 30% in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Although he considered that level of conservatism to be “a good start,” Knowles admitted that wasn’t backward enough for him.

“I do not want America to be as socially conservative as 2012. I want our civilisation to be as socially conservative as we were in 1220,” Knowles said. “I don’t even want the 1950s. I don’t even want the 1880s. I want 1220. That would be a good spot to land at. At the very least, I think we oughta be as conservative as we were before all the modern ideology started corroding our civilisation.”

Knowles: "I want our civilization to be as socially conservative as we were in 1220 ... before all the modern ideology started corroding our civilization" pic.twitter.com/0WzBOFA6gm — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) June 15, 2023

Although Knowles is probably correct that people in 1220 would likely find their 2012 counterparts to be much more liberal in comparison, it seemed as if he hadn’t thought out the full ramifications of his half-baked hot take.

Luckily, Twitter users ― conservatives and liberals both ― were happy to show him the folly of his dream.

So he wants a feudal system in which women have no rights whatsoever, so-called "undesirables" are tortured and killed, and we are all ruled via a hereditary monarchy with no democratic say? https://t.co/OgFMsRQayU — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 15, 2023

So, women as property? State and Church sanctioned child abuse? Stoning? Witch burning? Trial by ordeal? It’s almost as if this guy has no idea what he’s talking about. https://t.co/Sn5PzLqV6d — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 15, 2023

That’s a very nice sentiment, are you offering to be a feudal subsistence farmer? Think very carefully before I take the microphone away and put you to work at the plow https://t.co/uSgD0HpcIP — Adam πόλεως (@AlasdairAdam) June 15, 2023

I too think this man should catch the black plague and not have access to antibiotics like it’s 1220 https://t.co/GVpsyhqeSK — 🔮Esoteric Doomerist💀 (@Anarcish) June 15, 2023

This guy is just so wildly ahistoric it's destroying me he has no idea what he's talking about. https://t.co/FkloG0gxnt — 🚄mugrimm💨 (@ExileGrimm) June 15, 2023

love to be invaded by the mongols, bringing together diverse peoples via towers of skulls everywhere https://t.co/HUY4r1i4Wu — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 15, 2023

I know this is clickbait and yet…take the pure uncut journey and imagine how long this joker would last in 1220 https://t.co/qnTI6mdhPb — Emily Deans MD (@evolutionarypsy) June 15, 2023

If only we could go back to 1220 so guys like this guy would die from getting a tooth cavity #parody #satire https://t.co/RoAAAaoZym — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) June 15, 2023

Ah yes, the age of Chaucer's Wife of Bath (red stockings = fast women) and nuns picking a crop of dicks from their orchard. Very socially conservative. 🤭 https://t.co/dW1VJsuuec pic.twitter.com/R3eGosi0iY — Donna Dickens (Not Parody) (@MildlyAmused) June 15, 2023