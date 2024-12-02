Right-Wing Pundit Hit With Brutal Reminders After Complaining About Biden Pardon

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Right-wing filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza got some swift rejoinders on social media after he criticized President Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter this weekend.

“No one is above the law ― except my son Hunter!” the conspiracy theorist wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Advertisement

As many people quickly pointed out, D’Souza got his own presidential pardon from Donald Trump in 2018, having pleaded guilty in 2014 to campaign finance law violations.

Biden pardoned his son on Sunday despite saying previously he would not do so. Hunter Biden was found guilty in June of illegally owning a gun in 2018. He also pleaded guilty in September to not paying his taxes. He was due to be sentenced later this month in both cases.

President-elect Trump, for his part, pardoned friends, allies and associates during his first term, but called Biden’s move an abuse of power. He has also vowed to pardon the people convicted of crimes for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that Trump incited.

Also on Sunday, D’Souza admitted in a lengthy statement on his website that various claims he made about “ballot harvesting” in “2000 Mules” ― his 2022 conspiracy film about the 2020 election ― were inaccurate. He apologized to a man, Mark Andrews, who sued him for defamation over his inclusion in the movie.

Advertisement

D’Souza was offered a few reminders after his Biden complaint:

You were literally pardoned by Trump. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 2, 2024

The lack of self awareness is astounding. https://t.co/dcJIziAdCK pic.twitter.com/abQqwcqIae — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 2, 2024

Didn’t you get a pardon from Trump in his first term despite being clearly guilty? — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) December 2, 2024

Advertisement