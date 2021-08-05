Rihanna Is Now Reportedly A Billionaire, Making Her The Richest Woman In Music

Rihanna has officially work, work, work, work, worked her way to becoming a billionaire.

The wealthiest female musician in the world is now worth $1.7 billion, according to Forbes, and she comes in second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

Known for smash hits like We Found Love, Umbrella and many more, Rihanna ― born Robyn Fenty ― has built her empire with a combination of ventures.

Her beauty company, Fenty Beauty, is now worth an estimated $2.8 billion (and she currently owns 50% of it) while her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, is worth an estimated $270 million, according to Forbes.