Rihanna Gets Candid About Her 1 Biggest Red Carpet Fashion Regret

Rihanna at the FENTY x PUMA launch on Wednesday night Neil Mockford via Getty Images

It turns out that even when you’re Rihanna, the odd outfit can be a bit cringe-inducing to look back on.

The pop star and beauty mogul was in London on Wednesday night for the launch of her Fenty X Puma collaboration, where she was asked by Vogue if there were any red carpet looks she regrets.

“Oh my God, it was something similar to this, which is kind of ironic,” the singer replied, referring to the outfit she was wearing on the night.

She continued: “It was a brown tan suit that we all loved so much, but the day we put it on I was like, ‘Mmm, it’s giving UPS driver,’ and that is not cute. Not for the red carpet anyways.”

It turns out Rih was referring to a sandy-coloured oversized suit she wore to the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit in New York back in 2017.

Rihanna named this 2017 look as one of her biggest ever fashion regrets WWD via Getty Images

And yes, it really does bear a lot of resemblance to the fit she wore to the launch at Tobacco Dock this week.

In contrast, she considers her ornate 2015 Met Gala outfit as one of her proudest fashion moments.

Rihanna making her way into the Met Gala in 2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“Nobody will ever forget that and I will never forget the feeling of discovering that designer based off of the design challenge that Anna [Wintour] gave me,” she said of the Guo Pei dress.

“And damn! You know what, no one would ever expect this, but there’s also the Stella McCartney crop top and skirt, and the party dress that she made me for that same [Met Gala] with my little ass crack out.”

The singer also teased what to expect from her 2024 Met Gala outfit, which takes place on Monday 6 May, with the theme The Garden of Time.

Rihanna's latest look does look slightly similar to her biggest fashion regret, it has to be said... Neil Mockford via Getty Images

“I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage…” she revealed.

The Grammy winner added that it will be slightly more modest than her past looks.

“I’ve done so much sh** in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out. But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mum and an evolved young lady – emphasis on young – there are things I feel like I would never do,” she admitted. “Like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?’”