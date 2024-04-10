Rihanna Reveals The 1 Plastic Surgery Procedure She Really Wants

Rihanna hinted that she’s keen on getting some work, work, work done in the future.
The Lift Me Up singer detailed her wishes in colourful detail in Tuesday’s edition of Interview.
Mel Ottenberg, her former stylist and the editor-in-chief of the magazine, asked her what her “fantasy surgery” would be in 10 years or so.
“I don’t have that much time,” she replied. Ottenberg encouraged her to elaborate.
“I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be,” Rihanna said. “I don’t want implants. I just want a lift.”
The revelation prompted this exchange between Ottenberg and the nine-time Grammy winner, who has two young sons with rapper A$AP Rocky:
OTTENBERG: They can do it without putting the thing in?
RIHANNA: Yeah. If you have breast tissue.
OTTENBERG: Oh, is that a new thing?
RIHANNA: No. It’s just called a breast lift.
OTTENBERG: That’s great. So you can basically get your old tits back?
RIHANNA: I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I’m okay with all that. But I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?
According to the Mayo Clinic, a breast lift, or mastopexy, is a procedure done by a plastic surgeon to remove excess skin and reshape the breast tissue.
Rihanna has opened up about her changing body in the past.
“I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day — the next week — I need something oversized,” she told The Cut in 2018. “I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning.”
She doesn’t seem to have gone on record about whether she’s had previous procedures. Now, she told Interview, “I’m also scared of the knife.”
The singer also discussed how many more children she’d like to have, the card game that spawns the most arguments with A$AP Rocky and the best part of Los Angeles: “My gynaecologist.”