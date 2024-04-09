Rihanna Proves She's Just Like Us With Candid Statement About Motherhood

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Rihanna has proven she is indeed mortal after getting real about how it feels to be a mum of two.

The music megastar covers the latest issue of Interview Magazine, which features a photoshoot of the beauty mogul looking styled in what can only be described as zombie-core.

The Lift Me Up singer wears a short blond wig with a knitted blue cardigan draped over her, while her exposed skin is smeared with an ashy residue.

“Literally how i feel in postpartum with 2 under 2,” the singer wrote on Instagram today.

Rihanna shares two sons with A$AP Rocky, RZA, 1, and Riot, who was born in August 2023.

Fellow mums were quick to praise Rihanna in the comments for being real about motherhood. “If RiRi, a celeb, can feel this way…imagine how us regular mothers feel… thank you for being open,” one person wrote.

“You’re doing an amazing job momma lol we all look and feel this way,” a second wrote. US singer and rapper BIA added: “This is why women are the strongest on earth.”

Other social media users told fans to stop badgering Rihanna about new music, because she’s “busy taking care of her family”.

The Fenty founder’s post echoes what many mums often say about baby number two, including that the second is the “hardest”.

During her interview, Rihanna was speaking to editor Mel Ottenberg at 3:30am during rehearsals for her recent one-off private show in India.

When the magazine editor expressed his disbelief at the circumstances of their conversation, especially since Rihanna is a mother of two young babies, the singer replied: “Have you met me? That’s the usual.”

The working mum was also asked how many more children she wants, to which she replied: “As many as god wants me to have.”

She went on: “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

