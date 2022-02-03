Rihanna Unveils New Personal Photos After 'Pregnancy Reveal' Snaps Get The World Talking

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Met Gala last year Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, the chart-topping star and her partner A$AP Rocky appeared to have something to share with the world when they were seen strolling through his hometown of Harlem.

Despite the snow in New York, Rihanna was seen outside with her coat undone, displaying what appeared to be a baby bump as she and the rapper walked hand-in-hand

Rihanna is pregnant, debuts baby bump on stroll with boyfriend A$AP Rocky https://t.co/LxlpljXXtE pic.twitter.com/GaWLRm6u0k — Page Six (@PageSix) January 31, 2022

While the We Found Love singer is yet to officially confirm that she and Rocky are expecting their first child, she has now posted some more pics on her Instagram page.

“How the gang pulled up to Black History Month,” she joked, alongside a snap of her holding up her shirt, as well as photos of herself and Rocky walking in New York.

In the comments, Rihanna’s makeup brand Fenty Beauty wrote: “Congratulationsss mama.”

HuffPost UK previously contacted Rihanna’s representatives but did not receive a response.

She and A$AP Rocky were first rumoured to be dating way back in 2013, and later rekindled their romance in 2020.

In an interview published late last year, Rocky described the Diamonds singer as the “love of my life”, saying his life was “so much better” since they began their relationship.

“[It’s] so much better when you got the One,” he told the magazine. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

