Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's 'Pregnancy Reveal' Snaps Have Got The Whole World Talking

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky appeared to have a little something to share with us all as they took a stroll in New York over the weekend.
Despite the snow, Rihanna was seen outside with her coat undone, displaying what appeared to be a baby bump as she and the rapper walked hand-in-hand in his hometown of Harlem.
While the chart-topping musician and fashion entrepreneur is yet to address speculation she’s pregnant with her first child directly, photographer Diggzy – who took the snaps that have got the whole internet talking – wrote on his Instagram page: “SHE IS!”
And suffice to say, Twitter had a lot to say about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s “pregnancy reveal” pics…
HuffPost UK has contacted Rihanna’s representatives for comment.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first rumoured to be dating way back in 2013, and later rekindled their romance in 2020.
In an interview published late last year, Rocky described the Diamonds singer as the “love of my life”, saying his life was “so much better” since they began their relationship.
“[It’s] so much better when you got the One,” he told the magazine. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”
Asked by the magazine whether he felt “ready to be a father”, he added: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely… I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”