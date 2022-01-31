Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's 'Pregnancy Reveal' Snaps Have Got The Whole World Talking

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky appeared to have a little something to share with us all as they took a stroll in New York over the weekend.

Despite the snow, Rihanna was seen outside with her coat undone, displaying what appeared to be a baby bump as she and the rapper walked hand-in-hand in his hometown of Harlem.

Rihanna is pregnant, debuts baby bump on stroll with boyfriend A$AP Rocky https://t.co/LxlpljXXtE pic.twitter.com/GaWLRm6u0k — Page Six (@PageSix) January 31, 2022

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Singer and Fashion Icon Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky https://t.co/m47yoYLtU4 — People (@people) January 31, 2022

While the chart-topping musician and fashion entrepreneur is yet to address speculation she’s pregnant with her first child directly, photographer Diggzy – who took the snaps that have got the whole internet talking – wrote on his Instagram page: “SHE IS!”

And suffice to say, Twitter had a lot to say about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s “pregnancy reveal” pics…

Yassss!!!!! Congrats RIH!! A young fenty on the way!!! We love to see it!!!! https://t.co/THg4DqYgVH — Nick Charles (@itsnickcharles) January 31, 2022

Such great news. More life 🙌 https://t.co/sb5fAXBxrE — Zemi 🕊 (@zemiregine) January 31, 2022

🥺 this couple is ELITE https://t.co/vTNGTmkunG — brodie (@brosoliz) January 31, 2022

this is commitment to a reveal concept. it did not get above freezing in new york this weekend https://t.co/2OZxCwtUaX — laura olin (@lauraolin) January 31, 2022

is this the chicest pregnancy reveal of all time? Just some casual pap shots whilst looking like a fucking goddess! https://t.co/iqv6hqrmsu — Tabby Lamb (@TheTabbyLamb) January 31, 2022

But I feel like it’s my older sister who’s pregnant????? You know Rihanna has been in our lives since she’s been 17/16 😭😭😭😭 I’m so happy for her — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) January 31, 2022

You know what it’s very rihanna of her to announce her pregnancy and make it an iconic fashion moment sorry I love her bad — dee🥂 (@medeecine) January 31, 2022

the way im supposed to just proceed normally through my day knowing this information https://t.co/PGpp0Op1of — Danielle Olavario (@_d_olavario) January 31, 2022

Aww congratulations to Rihanna ❤️ https://t.co/1OBMFmT2gz — marcus 🇧🇧 (@marcusjdl) January 31, 2022

2022: not all bad https://t.co/b7SX9FgWFj — abby jean (@abbyjean) January 31, 2022

HuffPost UK has contacted Rihanna’s representatives for comment.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first rumoured to be dating way back in 2013, and later rekindled their romance in 2020.

In an interview published late last year, Rocky described the Diamonds singer as the “love of my life”, saying his life was “so much better” since they began their relationship.

“[It’s] so much better when you got the One,” he told the magazine. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”