Rihanna Shares The 1 Thing That Helped Her Personal 'Rediscovery' After Having Children

Rihanna didn’t have to find love in a hopeless place; instead she found it in her very own closet after adjusting to motherhood.

While speaking with BBC News at the Wednesday launch party of her collaboration with Puma in London, the singer explained how she went through somewhat of a fashion metamorphosis following the birth of her two young sons, RZA and Riot.

“With the first pregnancy, I feel like I was able to wear heels all the way through,” she recalled.

“But then with the second pregnancy, you have a toddler, a belly, it’s winter, you have a coat, a baby bag. You’re like, heels? Hmm, maybe not. That’s why I got a little bit more creative with my comfortable style.”

The Fenty Beauty mogul shared her feelings that she got “too comfortable” in her second pregnancy, with Riot.

“And then I got too comfortable after I had my second kid and I just was in robes, PJs, sweats. And now I’m playing again. Now I’m having fun with my clothes,” she said.

Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022. The “Diamonds” crooner gave birth to Riot in August 2023.

She said getting back to her fashionista vibes in public again has given her “a rediscovery”.

Rihanna donned a sheer black ensemble while attending the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2022. Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

Now that she’s gotten the hang of motherhood, she said, she’s able to “allow myself that space mentally to approach my closet and create stuff”.

“After a while when you have kids, you think [fashion] is the dumbest… it really is the least important thing,” Rihanna explained. “But it does something for you as a woman, and as a mum, that’s important for us.”

Rihanna notably broke the internet with her stylish, belly-baring maternity ensembles, so it’s totally on-brand that she explained to BBC News why she “refused to buy maternity clothes.”

“I approached it like everything else I approach in fashion,” she said. “I just want to do things my way. I just want to always stitch it up and put my own twist on it.”

