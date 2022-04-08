Rishi Sunak Admits Holding US Green Card While Serving As Chancellor

The chancellor was first reported by Sky News on Thursday to have been a holder of a US green card while serving in No.11.

A spokesperson for the chancellor said on Friday afternoon: “Rishi Sunak had a green card when he lived and worked in the US.

“As required under US law and as advised, he continued to use his green card for travel purposes.

“Upon his first trip to the US in a government capacity as chancellor, he discussed the appropriate course of action with the US authorities. At that point it was considered best to return his green card, which he did immediately.

“All laws and rules have been followed and full taxes have been paid where required in the duration he held his green card.”

Sunak was appointed chancellor in February 2020, following the resignation of Sajid Javid.