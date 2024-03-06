7 Reactions That Sum Up How We Feel About Rishi Sunak's Cringey Interview With Wife Akshata Murty

Grazia / SIMON WALKERSIMON WALKER / NO 10 DOWNING STR

In a recent Grazia interview, Rishi Sunak appeared with his wife, Akshata Murty.

The pair were quizzed on their division of domestic tasks in the interview (yes, Rishi “once struggled to pay for petrol” Sunak and his wife chatted chores), and people have had ― well ― reactions to the discussion.

“I love being with the kids, and setting up the table, and making sure that it’s all nice, and somehow about the table... I really love, love doing all that,” Akshata said in a now-viral clip from the interview.

“Hard choice ― dishwasher stacking, making bed ― both have a nice, satisfying ending,” the PM followed in the interview about chore equality (he mentioned in the same interview that it “bugs” him that his wife does not enjoy making the bed).

Rishi Sunak then looked up at the ceiling (checking for dusting opportunities?).

Naturally, the netizens of X had a lot to say about the video. So, we thought we’d share some of the responses:



Some commented on the lack of political content in the clip:

I'm not saying Grazia didn't get much out of their interview with the Sunaks, but this is the clip that's been put out to promote it. pic.twitter.com/AN5Rl4uWw5 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 5, 2024

Oh my goodness the Sunak’s banter is OFF THE SCALE. I’m definitely going to vote for him in the next election now. #couplegoals https://t.co/qXAdPGwqqf — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 5, 2024

Whereas others commented on the PM and his billionaire wife’s apparent attempt to seem relatable:

It’s like they’ve been given 24 hours to prove they’re real people https://t.co/QLTcvWcKfP — 🪐🫧🪩📀🌪️🪽🦢 (@limalimalimaa) March 6, 2024

It's like both of them were given the chance to live in a house where you have to set your own table, load the dishwasher and make the beds yourself for a weekend and then were interviewed about what they learnt.



New C4 reality show, "Live Like Common People" coming soon https://t.co/poyFMTeP4W — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) March 6, 2024

Then came the pretty-much-endless comments about how stiff and odd the chat seemed to many:

I've been in forests that were less wooden https://t.co/GOm10XWHgk — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 5, 2024

Really really weird https://t.co/Zg3numrQSv — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) March 5, 2024

Oh please please make it stop, someone do something. pic.twitter.com/kPe580KN5C — Brendan May (@bmay) March 5, 2024

