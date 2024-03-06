7 Reactions That Sum Up How We Feel About Rishi Sunak's Cringey Interview With Wife Akshata Murty

In a recent Grazia interview, Rishi Sunak appeared with his wife, Akshata Murty.
The pair were quizzed on their division of domestic tasks in the interview (yes, Rishi “once struggled to pay for petrol” Sunak and his wife chatted chores), and people have had ― well ― reactions to the discussion.
“I love being with the kids, and setting up the table, and making sure that it’s all nice, and somehow about the table... I really love, love doing all that,” Akshata said in a now-viral clip from the interview.
“Hard choice ― dishwasher stacking, making bed ― both have a nice, satisfying ending,” the PM followed in the interview about chore equality (he mentioned in the same interview that it “bugs” him that his wife does not enjoy making the bed).
Rishi Sunak then looked up at the ceiling (checking for dusting opportunities?).
Naturally, the netizens of X had a lot to say about the video. So, we thought we’d share some of the responses:
Some commented on the lack of political content in the clip:
Whereas others commented on the PM and his billionaire wife’s apparent attempt to seem relatable:
Then came the pretty-much-endless comments about how stiff and odd the chat seemed to many:
What did you think of the interview?