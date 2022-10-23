Rishi Sunak Announces He Is Standing For Tory Leader And Prime Minister

Leon Neal via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has formally announced that he is standing for Tory leader and prime minister.

The former chancellor said he wanted to “fix the economy, unite our party and deliver for our country”.

In a tweet posted on social media, Sunak wrote: “I served as your chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times.

“The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities — if we make the right choice — are phenomenal.

“I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto.

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.



That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.



I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country. pic.twitter.com/BppG9CytAK — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done.

I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems.

“To lead our party and country forward towards the next general election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again.”