Rishi Sunak Branded 'The Alan Partridge PM' After 'Excruciating' Chat With Homeless Man

Rishi Sunak has been widely mocked for appearing to ask a homeless man at a shelter whether he works in business.

The prime minister was serving food at the homeless shelter in London when he struck up a conversation with a man named Dean — which Labour branded “excruciating”.

Dean asked the prime minister, who was serving food: “Are you sorting the economy out?

Sunak replied: “That is exactly what I am trying to do.”

Dean then went on to say that sorting the economy would be good for business, which prompted Sunak to ask: “Do you have… do you work in business?”

“No, I’m homeless,” he replied. “I am actually a homeless person. But I am interested in business.”

“Do you work in business?"



"No, I'm homeless. I'm a homeless person."



Excruciating.pic.twitter.com/mtd9pYBOt0 — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) December 24, 2022

The prime minister then went on to explain how he used to work in finance and that jobs in the centre could be found around the country.

He then asks whether Dean would like to get the business of law associations after he expressed an interest in them.

Dean replied: “Yeah I wouldn’t mind, but, I don’t know, I’d like to get through Christmas first.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the exchange was “excruciating” while Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, branded Sunak the “Alan Partridge PM”.

I recently visited a homeless shelter in Leicester. They told me of the increase in rough sleeping yet huge energy bills puts their provision at risk.



I hope this is more than a cynical stunt (not that this Alan Partridge PM is any good at that either).pic.twitter.com/9jetrpkMxl — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) December 24, 2022

Journalist Isabel Oakeshott said the exchange was “very strange indeed” and accused the prime minister of failing to show “any curiosity or compassion”.

In which @RishiSunak fails to show any curiosity or compassion about a homeless man, and instead talks about his own career in the City. Very strange indeed! pic.twitter.com/fjxOKxLlPP — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) December 24, 2022

Just multi-millionaire Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asking a homeless man he is serving food to in a homeless shelter whether he works in finance



Normal stuff



pic.twitter.com/gShgORZE8e — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) December 24, 2022