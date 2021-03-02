Furlough Scheme Extended Until September, Chancellor Rishi Sunak To Confirm

The furlough scheme will be extended until September, chancellor Rishi Sunak will confirm in his 2021 budget.

The emergency wages scheme, set up in 2020 to stem Covid job losses, had been due to close at the end of March.

However, the scheme will have some key differences, with employers asked to contribute more to workers’ salaries from July, the chancellor will say.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which sees workers receive 80% of their salary for hours not worked, has protected more than 11 million jobs amid pandemic restrictions.

The taxpayer contribution will be tapered from July, however, after which employers will be expected to contribute 10%, increasing to 20% in August and September.

Government’s willingness to continue the furlough scheme for a further six months underlines ministers’ fears over unemployment.

The cross-party Resolution Foundation said the tapering of the scheme avoids a “risky cliff edge”, but warned the “the peak of unemployment is ahead rather than behind us”.

Following sharp and sustained criticism from self-employed workers, Sunak will also use the budget to make more than 600,000 people – many of whom become self-employed in 2019/20 – eligible for cash grants.

A fourth grant from the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will be available to claim from April, worth 80% of three months’ average trading profits up to £7,500.

“There’s now light at the end of the tunnel with a roadmap for reopening, so it’s only right that we continue to help business and individuals through the challenging months ahead – and beyond,” he said, ahead of the budget on Wednesday.