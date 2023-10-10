Rishi Sunak Gets A Geography Lesson After Making Unfortunate Social Media Blunder

Rishi Sunak marked his visit to a Currys distribution centre with a social media post on Monday – only to make a rather unfortunate error in his caption.
The prime minister made the surprising decision to go to the East Midlands this week, in a visit which coincided with Labour’s party conference in Liverpool.
Normally, the main political parties try not to attract too much attention when their rivals are holding their annual conference.
But, Sunak broke this informal tradition to speak to staff at Currys’ national distribution centre this week – and then celebrated the occasion on social media.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the PM wrote: “Enjoyed chatting with @currys staff in Nottingham about the long-term decisions I’m taking to build a brighter future.
“From investing in hundreds of transport projects across the North and Midlands to reaching Net Zero in a pragmatic way, I’m determined to change our country.”
However, according to No.10′s Flickr account, he was actually in... Newark, around 20 miles away from Nottingham.
Newark is a market town and civil parish in the county of Nottinghamshire, while Nottingham is a city within Nottinghamshire.
Even the community notes – added by other users – on his X post read: ”Sunak did not visit Nottingham, he went to Coddington.”
Although, it’s worth noting that Coddington is a village three miles away from Newark, but falls in the district council of Newark and Sherwood.
Currys also reposted Sunak’s post, and seemed to correct him by clarifying that he held an “open forum with our colleagues yesterday in Newark, the home of our industry-leading Repair Centre”.
And X users obviously had a ball....
That wasn’t the only geographical blunder he made during the trip either.
Speaking about how it was beneficial to scrap HS2 between Birmingham and Manchester, the PM said: “Instead of all this money being gobbled up by one big rail project, we’re able to spend it improving our roads across the country, here in the West Midlands.”
He was actually in the East Midlands.