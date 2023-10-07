Rishi Sunak Criticised Over Private Jet Picture After Axing HS2 Line

Rishi Sunak on his private jet X/10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “breathtaking lack of self-awareness” after posting a picture of himself on board his private jet days after axing the HS2 line to Manchester.

The prime minister is shown working on board his plane in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He said he had taken “long-term decisions” to, among other things, “boost our transport”.

In his speech to last week’s Tory conference, Sunak announced that he was scrapping the HS2 line between Birmingham and Manchester and using the £36 billion saved to boost transport links around the country.

Advertisement

The decision has been widely criticised, including by former Tory prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

Reacting to his private plane post, shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “A perfect image to accompany the announcement you’re scrapping High Speed rail, flying home on your private jet.

“A breathtaking lack of self-awareness. And utter contempt for the millions who never voted for you or this.”

A perfect image to accompany the announcement you're scrapping High Speed rail, flying home on your private jet.



A breathtaking lack of self-awareness.



And utter contempt for the millions who never voted for you or this. https://t.co/YUfLR3bo5I — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) October 7, 2023

Advertisement

Other users of the social media platform also criticised the PM’s choice of picture.

"Boost our transport" - with a photo from a private jet



Sunak just taking the p*ss now



"Who needs a high speed rail line when you have a private jet?"#TrainStoppinghttps://t.co/HcLC0szK3y — Russell England 😷💉💙🇪🇺🧳🌻🇺🇦🗿 (@RussellEngland) October 6, 2023

Says the man pictured in a private jet.



It’s time to get Britain’s Future Back.



Vote @UKLabour https://t.co/OATkOun0kL — Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) October 7, 2023

LOOK AT ME ON MY PRIVATE JET WHILST YOU ALL SUFFER HAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/GVOetqBoNt — Joe Sayers🎙️ (@SayersBHAFC) October 7, 2023

HuffPost UK revealed last month that Sunak was switching to the same private plane used by Manchester City.

The PM swapped his Airbus 321 for a slightly older model operated by private jet specialists Titan Airways.

Advertisement

The new plane, flying under the call sign G-POWT, will also be used by members of the Royal Family.