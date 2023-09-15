Exclusive: Rishi Sunak Is Switching To Manchester City’s ‘Lucky’ Aeroplane

The new plane will be fitted out with the same livery as Sunak's current one. PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is switching to the same aeroplane used by Manchester City in their historic Treble-winning season.

HuffPost UK can reveal that the prime minister will take possession of the jet later this month.

He is swapping his current Airbus 321 for a slightly older model operated by private jet specialists Titan Airways.

The new plane, flying under the call sign G-POWT, will also be used by members of the Royal Family.

It was most recently used last month to fly Man City’s stars to Greece to play in the Uefa Super Cup Final, where they beat Sevilla on penalties.

In June, the same plane flew the players to Istanbul for the Champions League Final, in which Pep Guardiola’s team defeated Inter Milan.

And the same month, the luxury jet flew the short journey to London, where City beat arch-rivals Manchester Utd in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Sunak will be hoping that Manchester City’s success while using the plane rubs off on the Tories’ dismal poll numbers.

The PM’s plane switch was revealed by Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart in answer to a parliamentary question by shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry.

He said the change “is contractually due to take place on or before 30 September 2023”.

However, he insisted there will be no extra cost to the taxpayer over the change of plane, or of kitting it in the Union Flag-themed livery used for government aircraft.

Sunak has previously faced criticism over his fondness for air travel rather than by rail or road.

A Labour source said: “While Keir Starmer is putting his best team on the pitch

to fight the general election, Rishi Sunak is up in the clouds hoping to borrow

some of Manchester City’s glory.