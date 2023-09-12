Three-Quarters Of Voters Want The Tories Out, New Poll Finds

Rishi Sunak doesn't have his troubles to seek. Future Publishing via Getty Images

Three-quarters of voters want the Tories to be booted out at the next election, a new poll has found.

And more than two-thirds of the public believe that 13 years of Conservative rule has been “bad for Britain”.

The findings, from polling conducted by the More in Common think tank, are yet another hammer blow to Rishi Sunak.

The prime minister is under mounting pressure from Tory MPs to turn around the party’s fortunes as the next election, which is expected in 2024, draws nearer.

Despite a range of government attempts to get on the front foot, including Sunak’s five pledges to voters, Labour has maintained its commanding poll lead since the PM came to office almost a year ago.

According to the More in Common poll, 75% of voters “think the UK needs a change in government”.

Among those who voted Tory at the last election, the number is 47%.

And even 53% of people classed as “backbone Conservatives” want change.

The findings make grim reading for the Tories. More in Common

Meanwhile, the polling also revealed that 68% of the public believe the past 13 years of Tory government have been “bad for Britain”.

That includes 38% of 2019 Conservative voters and 71% of those in Red Wall seats.

Unveiling the findings, More in Common director Luke Tryl said they were “really stark” for the Tories.

“Lots of people don’t think the past 13 years of Conservative government have been good for the country,” he said.

“When you ask about that overall record it’s more than two-to-one say it’s been bad for Britain than good.

“I think the thing which will worry Conservative strategists the most is that although Conservative 2019 voters on balance are likely to say that they’ve been good, nearly 4 in 10 say it’s been bad for Britain.

