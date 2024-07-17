Even Rishi Sunak Is Mocking His Own Chaotic Time In Downing Street Now

Rishi Sunak mocked his own time in government on Wednesday Sky News

Rishi Sunak joked “life comes at you fast” almost two weeks after he lost his job as prime minister on Wednesday.

Now the leader of the Opposition, Sunak seems to have moved away from the tetchy reputation he had and is even poking fun at himself.

In just his second speech from the despatch box on the other side of the Commons today, Sunak said: “If I may offer some words of advice to the members opposite.

“On the government benches, life comes at you fast.”

Alluding to his rapid rise to the top, Sunak – who only became an MP in 2015 – said: “Soon you might be fortunate enough to be tapped on the shoulder and offered a junior ministerial role.

“Then you’ll find yourself attending cabinet. Then, in the cabinet.

“And then, when the prime minister’s position becomes untenable” – cue a wave of laughter around the chamber as he referred to Liz Truss’ dramatic fall from grace – “you might end up being called to the highest office”.

“And before you know it, you have a bright future behind you,” Sunak paused to laugh with his fellow MPs again before adding: “And you’re left wondering if you can credibly be an elder statesman at the age of 44.”

There was more giggling at that, before Sunak – still smiling – said it was right to congratulate Starmer on his “decisive victory” in the election.

“He deserves the good will of all of us in this House as he takes on the most demanding of jobs in the increasingly uncertain world in which we all live,” Sunak said.

Sunak seemed equally jovial earlier in the day when he walked alongside Starmer for the State Opening of Parliament, chatting away.

The prime minister then appeared to return the favour, beginning his speech by acknowledging Sunak’s behaviour.

He said: “In every exchange since the election, he has gone well beyond the usual standards of generosity and I thank him for that.”

But, Starmer could not help reminding Sunak of his legacy from Downing Street.

He said: “While I respect the tone of the leader of the opposition Rishi Sunak’s contribution, I can’t stop my mind wandering to nine months ago when he was at this dispatch box.”