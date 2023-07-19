Rishi Sunak Apologises To Gay People Who Were Sacked From The Military

Rishi Sunak apologised to LGBTQ+ veterans who were banned from serving in the military BBC News/Parliament

Rishi Sunak has just issued an official apology to LGBTQ+ veterans who were cast out of the military over their sexuality.

Speaking at the start of PMQs on Wednesday, the prime minister called it an “appalling failure of the British state” and said it was “decades behind the law of this land”.

He said: “Today, on behalf of the British state, I apologise.”

His apology comes after the publication of an independent review into the treatment of LGBTQ+ personnel between 1967 and 2000, when the ban was lifted.

The report revealed many experienced sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment, while serving in the military and trying to conceal their sexuality.

Sunak added: “I hope all those affected will be able to feel proud parts of the veteran community that has done so much to keep our country safe.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer replied by welcoming the PM’s words over the veterans’ “historic mistreatment”, and said one of his own constituents was in parliament to hear the apology.

The moment comes two days after MPs started to rally against the government over the delay to the ban on LGBTQ+ conversion therapy – a pledge which was first made five years ago.

In a letter to the PM, a cross-party group including senior Tories accused the government of a “moral failing” and suggested the delay “should concern us all”.

The letter added: “Not only has the delay damaged the lives of countless vulnerable LGBTQ+ victims, it has also emboldened perpetrators to act with impunity.”

More than 400,000 people in the queer community have been subjected to attempts from others who are trying to alter their sexual orientation or gender identity, according to polling for LGBTQ+anti-bullying charity Galop released in January.

In response, an Equality Hub spokesperson said the government was “committed” to protecting people from conversion practices, and a draft bill laying out the approach to pre-legislative scrutiny will be released this parliamentary session.

