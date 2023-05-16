Rishi Sunak's Mother-In-Law Recalls Unbelievable Exchange With UK Immigration

Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law recalled her experience with UK immigration did not go entirely smoothly. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law has claimed that a UK immigration officer could not believe she had a connection to 10 Downing Street.

Speaking on an Indian talk show – the Kapil Sharma Show – earlier this week, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty revealed how she had to tell officials what her London residence was.

Advertisement

She began: “At that time, he asked me my address, ‘where are you staying in London?’

“My sister was there with me and I wrote, ‘10 Downing Street’.

“I was confused whether I should write it or not – my son also lives there, but I didn’t remember his complete address.

“That’s why I was asking my sister if I should write 10 Downing Street or not.

“Finally I wrote 10 Downing Street. That officer looked at me and said, ‘Are you joking?’”

The audience then burst in laughter and applause, before she continued: “I said, ‘No, I am telling the truth, It’s 10 Downing Street.’

“They thought that I was joking.

“Nobody can figure this out that I am a 72-year-old simple lady who can be a mother-in-law of a prime minister in the UK.”

Murty is the mother of Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, and the co-founder of tech giant, Infosys, along with her husband N R Narayana Murty.

Advertisement

Murty’s daughter was also in hot water last year after she was found to be using her non-dom tax status to avoid paying tax on her overseas income from Infosys.

After national outcry, she voluntarily gave up the status, saying it was becoming a distraction for her husband’s career.