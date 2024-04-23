Rishi Sunak Blocks Journalist's Question To Nato Chief About UK's New Defence Spending Pledge

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak address a press conference at the Warsaw Armoured Brigade in Warsaw, Poland. HENRY NICHOLLS via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak intervened to stop Nato’s general secretary answering a question from a journalist who wanted to know what would happen to a newly-minted defence spending pledge if the Tories lost the election.

On Tuesday, Sunak put the UK’s defence industry on a “war footing” by increasing military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030 amid Nato concerns over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

It represented a huge shift in policy as the prime minister has previously refused to make the multi-billion pound spending pledge.

Sunak, whose Tory party has a 20-point deficit to Labour in some polls ahead of an election expected this year, made the commitment during a press conference in Warsaw with Nato general secretary, Jens Stoltenberg.

During the question-and-answer session, The Guardian’s political editor Pippa Crerar asked the Nato boss: “All the polls in the UK suggest that we may end up having a different government after the election.

“How reassured are you by this really important defence commitment given by Mr Sunak?

“And if he then ends up finding himself out of office later this year, have you had discussions because of that – taking the precautionary principle – with the British opposition?”

Advertisement

Sunak answered a Guardian question about UK welfare reform first, then said: “It’s probably not right to draw Jens into domestic politics actually, given that wouldn’t be appropriate for him.”

The PM went on to attack Labour’s stance on defence, and made references to the party’s former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Crerar later defended her question on X: “To be clear: this was not a question about domestic politics – it was about our long-term defence commitment.

“If, as polls suggest, the Tories lose next election then all their future plans go with them. Anybody who cares about our security will want to know what comes next.”

Shortened versions of the exchange were being shared on social media.

Rishi Sunak intervenes to block the NATO General Secretary from answering a question about Sunak's Government losing the next general election to Labour, saying it "wouldn't be appropriate" for Jens Stoltenberg to answer pic.twitter.com/0xgoXL6KHM — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 23, 2024

Advertisement

I thought "was it realy that bad?", so I found it. And it's pretty shocking.



Sunak answers his Q, then says he'll let Stoltenberg speak, then changes his mind, waffles at length about Corbyn and Labour, before going: "Next we go to the Telegraph."



Here's the short version. ~AA https://t.co/3nU2elwbSO pic.twitter.com/eJscegsWXa — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 23, 2024

Sunak has come under intense pressure from military chiefs and Tory MPs to increase military spending after last month’s Budget contained no new cash for the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Last year, the government spent 2.2% of GDP on defence. Sunak said increasing that to 2.5% would mean an extra £75 billion for the MoD over the next six years.