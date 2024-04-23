Resurfaced Clip Shows Sunak's New Spending Announcement Is Not Exactly An Original Idea

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak address a press conference at the Warsaw Armoured Brigade in Warsaw, Poland, on April 23, 2024. The talks of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are expected to focus on Ukraine and wider European security. While in Poland's capital, the British Prime minister will announce £500 million ($617 million) in additional military funding for Kyiv in its more-than two-year battle against Russia's full-scale invasion, his Downing Street office said in a statement. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) HENRY NICHOLLS via Getty Images

An embattled Tory leader facing intense criticism domestically announces a major defence spending boost while on an overseas visit.

Just weeks before he was forced to resign as prime minister after dozens of his ministers quit, Boris Johnson made exactly the same promise at a Nato summit in Madrid in June 2022.

A clip of Johnson making his announcement resurfaced as Sunak appeared alongside Nato general secretary Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Poland.

In the video, Johnson says: “We need to invest for the long-term, in vital capabilities like future combat air while simultaneously adapting to a more dangerous and more competitive world.

“And the logical conclusion of the investments on which we propose to embark is that we will reach 2.5% of GDP on defence by the end of the decade.”

Seems familiar? Boris Johnson pledged to increase defence spending to 2.5% by 2030 at the NATO summit in Madrid in June 2022. https://t.co/y5vOgLPlLg pic.twitter.com/v14ufQzZjV — Sandra Glab (@glabsandra) April 23, 2024

Users of X (formerly Twitter) were quick to point out the similarity with Sunak’s own announcement, in which he said: “We will increase defence spending to a new baseline of 2.5% of GDP by 2030. That starts today and rises steadily in each and every year.”

Sunak sudden enthusiasm for increased defence spending comes amid mounting speculation that he could face attempts to oust him in the wake of next month’s local elections.

Discontent is building on the Tory backbenches at the PM’s failure to improve the Tories’ fortunes since he succeeded Liz Truss in October 2022.

