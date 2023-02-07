Rishi Sunak Rejects Liz Truss's Criticism Of The Office For Budget Responsibility

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss making a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London before travelling to Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles III to formally resign as PM. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022. Gareth Fuller via PA Wire/PA Images

Rishi Sunak has hit back at Liz Truss after she accused the Office for Budget Responsibility of blocking her attempts to shake up the economy.

The former PM took aim at the OBR, among other organisations, as she broke her silence following her disastrous time in office.

It was set up by George Osborne when he was chancellor to scrutinise the government’s spending plans.

In an interview with The Spectator last night, Truss said the OBR had rejected her plans to cut taxes in an attempt top grow the economy and had too much power.

She said: “The OBR and its position is taken very seriously by the market, so it effectively constrains what the government can do.”

But asked about Truss’s comments this morning, the PM’s official spokesperson said: “We value the scrutiny of the independent OBR.

“The chancellor is continuing to work with them in the lead-up to the spring statement. The OBR has an important role and is vitally recognised in providing credible analysis.”

Elsewhere in the Spectator interview, Truss was also left squirming when asked about her decision to sack Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor.