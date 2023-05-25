Rishi Sunak Reveals He's A Huge Fan Of Steamy Jilly Cooper Books

This Morning

Rishi Sunak has revealed he is a huge fan of Jilly Cooper’s steamy romance novels.

In an interview with ITV’s This Morning on Thursday, the prime minister said he devoured the books as a bit of “escapism” from the pressures of running the country.

Cooper, 86, is best known for her often erotic stories which capture the drama and excess of Britain’s affluent elite.

Pressed by presenter Alison Hammond on the rumour he enjoyed the raunchy reads, Sunak said: “Yes. I am very unclear how that has emerged.”

The PM laughed nervously as Hammond said she was also a fan of the “sexy bits”.

Sunak - who was dubbed Dishi Rishi during the Covid pandemic - said his favourite series of Cooper books was the Rutshire Chronicles.

It include titles such as, Riders, Rivals, Polo and The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous.

“She has done lots of different books, that’s the set of books that I like, those ones,” Sunak told Hammond.

“They are good, You need to have escapism in your life and that’s a good thing.

“It’s good to be able to get away from your day-to-day, right? And just go into a totally different place.”

