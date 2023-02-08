Rishi Sunak Says He Is 'Grateful' For Liz Truss' 'Contribution' To The UK

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. House of Commons via PA Wire/PA Images

Rishi Sunak has said he is “grateful” for the contribution Liz Truss made to the country as prime minister.

Taking questions during PMQs on Wednesday, the prime minister was asked if he wanted to “apologise” for the market chaos triggered by his predecessor during her brief time in office.

After a short period of silence, Truss re-entered the political debate this week with a 4,000 word article in the Sunday Telegraph and an interview with The Spectator.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, asked Sunak today: “In recent days the former prime minister said she did not regret her time in office. Does the prime minister regret her time in office?”

Sunak replied: “I am grateful to all my predecessors for the contribution they made to public life.”

Flynn told the PM he should “reflect on the damage that was caused” by Truss, including soaring interest rates and and pension funds “brought to the brink of collapse”.

“The former prime minister won’t apologise for the damage she has caused, so on behalf of the Tory party will he apologise for her?”

Sunak said: “On the first day that I took office, I said that mistakes had been made.”

In her lengthy article, Truss blamed a “powerful economic establishment” for for the panic in the markets which ultimately doomed her premiership.