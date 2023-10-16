Rishi Sunak Says Six Britons Killed Since Hamas Attack In Israel

Rishi Sunak BBC

Rishi Sunak has said at least six British citizens were killed and a further ten are missing as a result of the Hamas attack on Israel last Saturday.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday, the prime minister said of the attack: “We should call it by its name: it was a pogrom.”

More than 1,400 people were killed last week when Hamas infiltrated Israel, around 200 hostages are believed to have been taken back into Gaza.

At least 2,700 people have been killed in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes in response.

Israel has also stopped water, food and medical supplies from entering the Palestinian territory.

Sunak told MPs in a statement that the UK supported Israel’s right to “defend itself and deter further incursions”.

He added of its response: “As a friend we will continue to call on Israel to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians.”

Sunak also announced the UK was increasing aid to Palestinians by a third - an extra £10m.

Keir Starmer said “responsibility for this crisis lies with Hamas”, branding the militant group “destroyers of lives, of hopes, of peace”.

The Labour leader said Israel’s actions in Gaza must not break international law. “Civilians must not be targeted. Innocent lives must be protected,” he said.

“Hamas are not the Palestinian people and the Palestinian people are not Hamas.”