Rishi Sunak Tells Volodymyr Zelenskyy The UK Will Send Tanks To Ukraine

Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv in November. Handout via Getty Images

The UK is to send battle tanks to Ukraine to help the country in its war with Russia.

Rishi Sunak confirmed the move in a phone call today with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The prime minister said the UK wants to “intensify our support” for Kyiv as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Sunak and Zelenskyy had “reflected on the current state of Russia’s war in Ukraine, with successive Ukrainian victories pushing Russian troops back and compounding their military and morale issues”.

“They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.

“The prime minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems.”

It follows Poland’s offer to provide Ukraine with a company of Leopard tanks.