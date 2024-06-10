Rishi Sunak Told He's A 'Quinoa Salad' Compared To Nigel Farage 'Sunday Roast'

Rishi Sunak BBC

Rishi Sunak was told he is the “quinoa salad” to Nigel Farage’s “Sunday roast” during a BBC interview.

The prime minister clashed with veteran presenter Nick Robinson on Monday evening.

Reform UK, the populist party now led by Farage, poses a serious threat from the right to the Conservatives at the election on July 4.

Robinson told Sunak: “The problem with that is that Nigel Farage has destroyed David Cameron’s premiership. He helped bring down Theresa May and he’s now coming for you.

“Isn’t your problem that many Conservatives think he’s more of a Conservative than you are?”

The BBC interviewer added: “You see, a lot of people looking at him and you, they think these Conservatives, he’s a kind of Sunday roast with all the trimmings and you’re a quinoa salad.”

Sunak hit back, warning voters who were tempted to vote for Reform would make it “more likely” that Labour won.

“I think the policies are what matter. The substance is what matters, Nick,” the prime minister added.

