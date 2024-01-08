Rishi Sunak Would 'Strongly Support' Moves To Strip Former Post Office Boss Of CBE

Paula Vennells (centre) when she was chief executive of the Post Office. Anthony Devlin - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak would “strongly support” moves to strip the former boss of the Post Office of her CBE.

Downing Street said the prime minister “shares the public’s feeling of outrage” over the Horizon scandal.

More than a million people have now signed a petition demanding that Paula Vennells lose her gong.

Hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongly prosecuted for defrauding the Post Office when the fault actually lay with the computer system they had to use.

Advertisement

Asked whether he believed Vennells should lose her CBE this morning, the PM’s spokesman said: “The prime minister shares the public’s feeling of outrage on this issue.

“He would strongly support the forfeiture committee, if it chose to review the case.

“It’s a decision for the committee rather than the government.”

The miscarriages of justice have hit the headlines in recent days thanks to the ITV drama on the scandal ‘Mr Bates Versus The Post Office’.

Justice secretary Alex Chalk is exploring ways in which those wrongly convicted could be exonerated.

Writing for HuffPost UK today, Labour MP Kevan Jones - who has campaigned on the issue for years - said the government must deliver justice for those involved.

He said: “927 postmasters were prosecuted, but only 93 have had their convictions overturned.

“With evidence now produced not only in court, but also at the public enquiry, the flawed nature of the Horizon system is well documented.

Advertisement