Last week, Rita unveiled her latest, a collaboration with Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Cardi B in which she’s heard singing: “Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls, red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls.”

Rita Ora has posted a response to those who took issue with her new single, ‘Girls’.

Addressing the controversy on her Twitter page, Rita clarified that the song, which she co-wrote, was “written to represent her truth”, adding that it is an “accurate account of a very real and honest experience” in her life.

She explained: “I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey.

“I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. Looking forward, I hope that continuing to express myself through my art will empower my fans to feel as proud of themselves as I’m learning to feel about who I am.”