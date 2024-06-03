Rita Ora's Attempts To Lead A Sing-A-Long At Mighty Hoopla Didn't Exactly Go To Plan

Lorne Thomson via Getty Images

Only Rita Ora could muddle through an otherwise-embarrassing on-stage blunder and still come out of it laughing.

During the second day of the Mighty Hoopla music festival on Sunday, the chart-topping singer came off stage to greet some of the people at the barrier, where one fan in particular serenaded her with a few lines of her hit Anywhere.

Advertisement

Rita seemingly decided this would be an opportune moment to launch into a sing-a-long of the song before her own rendition… only she struggled to find anyone else within reach who actually knew the words.

Instead, she decided to take matters into her own hands – but wound up singing the wrong song entirely.

Oh, Rita!

think about those of us who were THERE https://t.co/xfKaCURhyw pic.twitter.com/vwGjJm0dGa — barry pierce (@BarryPierce) June 3, 2024

I’ve got two short clips pic.twitter.com/HYiEtAi3e1 — itshulu (@HuxLu) June 3, 2024

Advertisement

After making one more last-ditch attempt (only to wind up with a fan who wanted to restart the song all over again), Rita eventually gave in, joking: “It’s absolutely not going to happen.”

Meanwhile, one fan also spotted that the I Will Never Let You Down singer’s husband, Taika Waititi, had joined her in London for the festival, and could be seen recording the whole thing from the side of the stage.

Taika Waititi filming Rita’s whole set at Hoopla. Obsessed pic.twitter.com/FKPO353AMC — juuIa Iipa (@sofiekfrn) June 2, 2024

Rita’s set also included hits Hot Right Now, Your Song, Lonely Together and her recent single Praising You.

Advertisement

Before her Mighty Hoopla set, Rita unveiled her latest musical offering Ask & You Shall Receive, which features a cameo from Taika in its accompanying music video.